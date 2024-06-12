The United Kingdom’s trade balance with non-EU countries significantly deteriorated in April 2024, reaching a deficit of -7.29 billion pounds. The data, updated on June 12, 2024, shows a sharp decline from the -3.81 billion pound deficit recorded in March 2024.This widening gap signals increased pressure on the UK economy as imports from non-EU countries continue to outstrip exports by a growing margin. Analysts attribute this adverse trend to various factors, including global supply chain disruptions, currency fluctuations, and heightened import demand. The latest figures underscore the ongoing economic challenges facing the UK in its post-Brexit trade landscape, raising concerns about the sustainability of its external trade balance.Market watchers and policymakers alike will be keenly observing subsequent data releases to gauge whether this downturn represents a temporary setback or indicates a more persistent issue in the UK’s economic health. Given the scale of the increase in the trade deficit within just one month, strategic responses may be required to stabilize and enhance trade performance with non-EU countries.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com