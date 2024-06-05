In its third-quarter financial report on Wednesday, United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) revised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full fiscal year 2024, while keeping its annual net sales forecast unchanged.For the fiscal year 2024, UNFI now anticipates a loss ranging from $1.85 to $1.45 per share and adjusted outcomes between a loss of $0.20 per share and earnings of $0.20 per share, with net sales falling between $30.5 billion and $31.0 billion.Previously, the company’s projections included a loss from $1.70 to $1.08 per share and adjusted results between a loss of $0.56 per share and earnings of $0.06 per share, maintaining the same net sales range of $30.5 billion to $31.0 billion.Analysts, surveyed by Thomson Reuters, generally expect the company to report a loss of $0.06 per share on net sales of $30.78 billion for the year. These analyst estimates typically exclude special items.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com