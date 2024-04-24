United Rentals, Inc. recently announced its first-quarter earnings, which not only showed an increase from last year’s same period but also exceeded market expectations.The total earnings of the company were $542 million, equating to $8.04 per share, in contrast to last year’s first-quarter earnings of $451 million, or $6.47 per share. When special items are excluded, United Rentals, Inc. reported an adjusted earning of $9.15 per share for the period.Based on the figures collated by Thomson Reuters, industry analysts had, on average, anticipated the company’s earnings to be $8.32 per share. It’s important to note that these estimates usually omit special items.Revenue for the quarter also displayed an upward trajectory, rising 6.9% to $2.93 billion from last year’s $2.74 billion.Taking a quick glance at United Rentals, Inc’s earnings: The earnings for Q1 were $542 million, up from last year’s $451 million. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 amounted to $8.04, a leap from $6.47 in the previous year. The revenue for Q1 was $2.93 billion, showing growth from $2.74 billion last year.Interpreting the company’s full-year revenue guidance, the figures stood at $14.950 billion to $15.450 billion.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com