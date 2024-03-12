The latest 10-year note auction in the United States has shown an increase in yield to 4.166%. This marks a rise from the previous indicator, which had stopped at 4.093%. The data was updated on 12 March 2024, reflecting a shift in investor sentiment towards US government debt securities. The increase in yield indicates a higher return expected by investors for holding these notes over a 10-year period. This change in yield can impact borrowing costs for businesses and consumers, influencing overall economic activity in the country. The 10-year note auction is closely watched by market participants as an indication of investor confidence in US treasuries and future economic conditions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com