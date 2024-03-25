The latest 3-Month Bill Auction in the United States has shown a slight decrease in the interest rate compared to the previous auction. The most recent indicator reached 5.23%, slightly lower than the previous rate of 5.245%. The data was last updated on March 25, 2024, with no specific dates provided for the auctions. This small decrease in the interest rate can indicate shifting market conditions and investor sentiment towards short-term government securities. Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring future auctions to gauge the overall demand for US Treasury bills and the impact on interest rates in the market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com