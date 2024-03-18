In the most recent 3-Month Bill Auction in the United States, the yield reached 5.245%, slightly lower than the previous auction’s rate of 5.25%. The data was last updated on 18 March 2024, showing a marginal decrease in the yield for this short-term government debt instrument. Despite the slight dip in yield, the auction continues to demonstrate investor confidence in the U.S. Treasury bills, which are considered a safe haven asset for many investors. The consistent demand for these bills indicates ongoing stability in the U.S. financial markets.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com