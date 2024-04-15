In the latest update on the United States 3-Month Bill Auction, the yield has increased to 5.25%, up from the previous rate of 5.225%. This development comes as investors closely monitor the evolving economic landscape and the Federal Reserve’s policy decisions. The data was last updated on 15 April 2024, underscoring the ongoing market dynamics that influence short-term borrowing costs for the U.S. government. With the new yield set, market participants are keenly observing for signals on the direction of future interest rates and the broader implications for financial markets worldwide. Stay tuned for further updates as the situation continues to unfold.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com