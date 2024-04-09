The latest 3-Year Note Auction in the United States has revealed an increase in yield, with the previous indicator stopping at 4.256% and the current indicator reaching 4.548%. This uptick indicates a higher return for investors participating in the auction. The data was updated on 09 April 2024, showcasing the most recent developments in the country’s bond market. The shift in yield levels provides valuable insights into the current economic climate and investor sentiment, influencing future investment decisions in the financial markets.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com