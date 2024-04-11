In the latest 30-Year Bond Auction in the United States, the yield has risen to 4.671%, up from the previous rate of 4.331%. The increase in yields indicates a possible higher borrowing cost for the government. The auction serves as a gauge of investor confidence in the economy and government securities, with higher yields reflecting increased demand for bonds. The data was last updated on April 11, 2024, and the rise in yields may reflect market expectations around inflation, economic growth, and Federal Reserve policies. Investors will closely monitor these developments as they assess the impact on financial markets and the broader economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com