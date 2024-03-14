In the latest update on the United States 4-Week Bill Auction, the yield has remained steady at 5.28%. This figure reflects the interest rate paid on the government’s short-term debt securities. The data was last updated on 14 March 2024, indicating that the auction results have maintained consistency in comparison to the previous event. Investors often monitor these auctions closely as they provide insights into market demand and investor sentiment towards government debt. The stable yield suggests a continued confidence in the US Treasury securities within the financial markets.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com