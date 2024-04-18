The latest data from the United States 4-Week Bill Auction reveals a slight uptick in the stopout rate to 5.28%, compared to the previous rate of 5.27%. The auction results, which were last updated on April 18, 2024, indicate a marginal increase in demand for these short-term securities among investors. The 4-Week Bill Auction is closely monitored by market participants as it provides insights into the government’s borrowing costs and investor sentiment towards government debt. The rise in the stopout rate suggests that investors are showing continued interest in these low-risk investment opportunities offered by the U.S. Treasury.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com