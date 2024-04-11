The latest data on the 4-Week Bill Auction in the United States shows that the yield has increased to 5.27%, compared to the previous rate of 5.265%. The auction, which took place on an unspecified date, indicates a slight uptick in returns for investors participating in this short-term government debt security. The update, as of April 11, 2024, suggests a small but notable shift in the market sentiment towards these treasury bills. Investors and analysts will be monitoring further developments closely to gauge the ongoing dynamics of the US financial market. Stay tuned for more updates on economic events impacting global markets.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com