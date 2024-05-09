In the latest 4-Week Bill Auction in the United States, the yield has slightly decreased to 5.270%. The previous auction had a yield of 5.275%, indicating a marginal but notable improvement in the latest round of offerings. This adjustment suggests that demand for these short-term securities remains relatively stable, as investors closely monitor economic conditions and adjust their investment strategies accordingly. The data was last updated on 09 May 2024, reflecting the most recent developments in the ongoing market trends surrounding short-term government securities in the United States.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com