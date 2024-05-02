In the latest update on May 2, 2024, the United States 4-Week Bill Auction yields remained steady at 5.275%. This figure reflects the interest rate at which the U.S. government borrows money for a 4-week period, indicating stability in the short-term borrowing market. The unchanged yield suggests that investors continue to find U.S. Treasury bills an attractive investment despite global economic uncertainties. The consistent rate could signal confidence in the U.S. economy’s resilience amid market fluctuations and geopolitical tensions. Investors will closely monitor future auctions and economic data for any shifts in borrowing costs and market sentiment.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com