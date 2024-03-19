In the latest update from the United States, the 52-week bill auction yields have reached 4.81%, up from the previous rate of 4.695%. This increase indicates a rise in returns for investors in these Treasury securities. The data was last updated on March 19, 2024, showcasing the current market conditions for short-term government debt in the US. Investors and financial analysts will be closely monitoring these developments to gauge the overall sentiment and direction of the economy, as fluctuations in the bond market can reflect changing investor confidence and expectations for future economic performance. Stay tuned for further updates on this ongoing economic indicator.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com