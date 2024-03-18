In the latest 6-Month Bill Auction in the United States, the interest rate has increased to 5.13%, up from the previous rate of 5.1%. The auction results indicate a slight uptick in interest rates, reflecting investor sentiment and market conditions. The data was updated on 18 March 2024, showing the most recent developments in the US Treasury market. Investors and analysts are closely watching these trends as they can have implications for borrowing costs and overall market outlook. Stay tuned for further updates on the impact of the 6-Month Bill Auction results on the financial markets.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com