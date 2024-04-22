Investors and analysts closely watched the recent 6-month bill auction in the United States, which saw a slight increase in rates to 5.16%. This marks a slight uptick from the previous auction where rates stood at 5.155%. The data was updated on 22 April 2024, showing a marginal increase in borrowing costs for the US government.The rise in rates at the latest auction could indicate growing confidence in the US economy or a response to inflationary pressures. Investors will continue to monitor future auctions and economic indicators for further insights into the direction of interest rates and overall market sentiment. Stay tuned for more updates on developments in the US financial markets.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com