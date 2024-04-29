The latest data from the United States 6-Month Bill Auction indicates a slight uptick in interest rates. The previous indicator stood at 5.160%, while the most recent auction saw the interest rate climb to 5.165%. This small but notable increase suggests growing confidence in the US economy among investors.The data, last updated on April 29, 2024, highlights the ongoing fluctuations in interest rates as market conditions evolve. Investors will be keenly watching future auctions and economic indicators for further insights into the trajectory of the US economy and its impact on global markets.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com