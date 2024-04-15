In the latest United States 6-Month Bill Auction, the interest rate has seen a slight increase to 5.155%. This uptick from the previous rate of 5.12% indicates a potential shift in investor sentiment or market conditions. The auction data was last updated on 15 April 2024, showcasing the most recent developments in the country’s short-term debt securities market. Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring these figures to gauge the economic outlook and investor confidence in the United States.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com