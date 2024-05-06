In the latest 6-Month Bill Auction in the United States, the interest rate has shown a slight decrease compared to the previous auction. The previous indicator stood at 5.165%, while the current indicator has dipped to 5.155%. This indicates a marginal drop in the interest rate for these short-term securities. The data was updated on 06 May 2024, reflecting the current market sentiment towards Treasury bills. Investors and analysts will be monitoring these developments closely as they assess the broader implications for the US economy and financial markets.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com