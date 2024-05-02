The latest 8-Week Bill Auction in the United States has shown a slight decrease in the interest rate compared to the previous auction. The previous indicator stood at 5.275%, while the current auction saw the rate drop to 5.270%. This minor decline indicates a potential softening in demand for short-term government securities. Investors closely monitor these auctions as they provide insights into the government’s borrowing costs and overall market sentiment. The data was updated on 02 May 2024, showcasing the latest developments in the US Treasury market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com