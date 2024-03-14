In the latest United States 8-Week Bill Auction, the interest rate has seen a slight decrease compared to the previous auction. The current indicator stands at 5.275%, slightly lower than the previous rate of 5.28%. The data was last updated on 14 March 2024, and no specific dates were provided for either the previous or current auction events. This shift in interest rates can impact various financial markets and investment strategies, signaling a potential change in the economic landscape. Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring these developments to assess the implications for future market movements and economic policies.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com