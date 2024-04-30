The latest data on the API Weekly Crude Oil Stock in the United States has shown a significant increase in the current indicator, reaching 4.906 million barrels. This marks a stark contrast to the previous indicator, which had dropped to -3.230 million barrels. The data, updated as of 30 April 2024, indicates a notable rise in crude oil stock levels, reflecting potential shifts in supply and demand dynamics in the oil market. This development may impact oil prices and trading activities in the coming days as market participants assess the implications of the latest figures on the energy sector.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com