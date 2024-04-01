The latest data on construction spending in the United States for February 2024 indicates a continued decline, with the indicator dropping to -0.3%. This marks a further decrease from January 2024 when the indicator stood at -0.2%. The month-over-month comparison reflects a consecutive decrease in construction spending from the previous month.The update, released on April 1, 2024, highlights ongoing challenges in the construction sector, potentially influenced by various economic factors. The decrease in construction spending could have implications for the overall economy, as construction is a key sector that drives economic growth and employment in the United States. Analysts and policymakers will likely closely monitor this trend to assess its impact on the broader economic landscape and plan necessary interventions to support recovery and growth.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com