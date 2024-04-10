According to the latest data released on April 10, 2024, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the United States saw a slight increase in March 2024. The seasonally adjusted CPI reached 312.23, up from 311.05 in February 2024. This uptick suggests a rise in consumer prices during the period, indicating potential inflationary pressures in the economy.The CPI is a key indicator used to measure changes in the prices paid by consumers for goods and services over time. A higher CPI figure typically indicates increased inflation, which can have implications for monetary policy and consumer purchasing power. Economists and policymakers will be closely monitoring these developments to assess the overall health of the economy and make informed decisions moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com