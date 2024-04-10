The latest data released by the United States indicates a slight uptick in the Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of March 2024. The index, which tracks the prices of goods and services excluding the volatile food and energy sectors, rose to 316.7 after reaching 315.57 in February 2024. This small increase suggests a mild inflationary pressure on the economy.Investors and policymakers closely monitor the Core CPI to gauge the overall inflationary trends in the country. A rise in the index can indicate growing consumer demand and potential future interest rate adjustments by the Federal Reserve.The data was updated on April 10, 2024, and will continue to be a key factor in shaping monetary policy decisions and economic forecasts in the United States.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com