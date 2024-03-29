The latest data on the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index for the United States revealed that the indicator remained unchanged at 2.8% in February 2024 compared to the same period last year. This key measure of inflation, closely monitored by the Federal Reserve, provides insights into the price changes experienced by consumers, excluding the often-volatile food and energy sectors.The previous indicator for January 2024 also stood at 2.8%, signaling no movement in inflation rates between the two months. The comparison on a year-over-year basis indicates that the cost of goods and services included in the index has remained relatively stable over the past year. This data, updated on March 29, 2024, will inform policymakers and analysts about the current state of inflation in the US economy, influencing decisions on monetary policy and economic projections.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com