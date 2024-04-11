The United States core Producer Price Index (PPI) experienced a slight slowdown in March 2024. The indicator, which measures the change in selling prices received by domestic producers for their output, reached 0.2% in March, down from 0.3% in February 2024. This data was updated on 11th April 2024, showing a Month-over-Month comparison.The Core PPI is an essential economic indicator that provides insights into inflation trends at the producer level. A lower increase in selling prices could indicate easing inflationary pressures in the economy. Analysts will be closely monitoring future PPI data to assess the impact on consumer prices and overall economic growth in the United States.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com