The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the United States saw a slight increase to 0.65% on a non-seasonally adjusted basis in March 2024. This marks a rise from the previous indicator of 0.62% in February 2024. The data was updated on April 10, 2024, showing a month-over-month comparison.The CPI is a key indicator of inflation and measures the average change over time in the prices paid by consumers for goods and services. A higher CPI suggests that the cost of living is increasing, which can impact consumers' purchasing power and savings. The uptick in CPI in March may have various implications for the economy, including potential adjustments in interest rates and government policies to control inflation. Overall, this increase in CPI reflects ongoing changes in the economic landscape of the United States.