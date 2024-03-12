The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the United States saw a slight increase to 311.05 in February 2024, up from 309.69 in January 2024. The latest data, updated on March 12, 2024, shows a marginal upward trend in consumer prices. The CPI is a key indicator of inflation and measures the average change over time in the prices paid by urban consumers for a market basket of consumer goods and services. Economists closely monitor the CPI as it impacts economic policies and consumer spending decisions. The rise in the CPI in February suggests a steady but moderate increase in prices, highlighting the ongoing challenges in managing inflation in the US economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com