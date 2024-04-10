According to recent data released on April 10, 2024, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the United States saw a slight increase in March 2024. The non-seasonally adjusted CPI reached 312.33 in March, up from 310.33 in February 2024. This indicates a marginal rise in the overall price level of goods and services commonly purchased by consumers in the country.The CPI is a key indicator used to measure inflation and changes in the cost of living. A higher CPI suggests that prices have increased across the board, which can impact consumers’ purchasing power and the overall economy. The uptick in the CPI in March indicates a mild inflationary trend, which will be closely monitored by economists and policymakers in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com