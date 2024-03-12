The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the United States saw a slight rise in February 2024, according to the latest data released on 12 March 2024. The not seasonally adjusted (n.s.a.) CPI index rose to 310.33 from 308.42 in January 2024. This increase indicates a mild inflationary trend in consumer prices for various goods and services.The CPI is a crucial measure of inflation as it reflects changes in the prices paid by consumers for goods and services over time. The recent uptick in the CPI suggests that prices might be inching up slightly, which could have implications for monetary policy and consumer purchasing power moving forward. Economists and policymakers will be closely monitoring these trends to assess the overall economic landscape and potential policy adjustments to manage inflation levels.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com