The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the United States has increased to 3.5% in March 2024, up from 3.2% in February 2024. The data, updated on 10 April 2024, shows a year-over-year comparison reflecting the change for March compared to the same month a year ago. The CPI is a key indicator of inflation and measures the average change over time in the prices paid by consumers for goods and services. This rise in CPI could indicate a continued trend of increasing prices in the economy, impacting consumers' purchasing power and overall economic stability.