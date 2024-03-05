The latest data update on March 5, 2024, indicates that the United States experienced a decline in the Durables Excluding Transport indicator for January 2024. The indicator dropped by -0.4% compared to the previous month, December 2023, when it had shown a slight increase of 0.5%. This change reflects a Month-over-Month comparison, signaling a shift in the country’s durable goods sector excluding transportation equipment.The decrease in the indicator suggests a potential slowdown or decreased demand in certain durable goods categories in the United States. Economists and market analysts will be closely monitoring future data releases to assess the impact of this trend on the country’s overall economic performance and consumer behavior. The January 2024 figures provide valuable insights into the ongoing dynamics of the US economy, highlighting areas that may require closer attention and potential policy responses.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com