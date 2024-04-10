In the most recent data released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the United States’ weekly refinery utilization rates have continued to decline, reaching -0.3%. This marks a further decrease from the previous indicator, which stood at -0.1%. The comparison is made on a week-over-week basis, showing a downturn in refinery activity in the country.Investors and analysts are closely monitoring these figures as they indicate the level of activity in the refining sector, which can have significant implications for overall energy markets. The data was last updated on 10 April 2024, providing insights into the latest trends in refinery utilization in the United States. Experts will be observing future developments to assess the impact of these decreasing rates on the broader economy and energy landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com