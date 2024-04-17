According to the latest data released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on April 17, 2024, the weekly refinery utilization rates in the United States have shown a slight improvement. The current indicator stands at -0.2%, a slight increase from the previous indicator which was at -0.3%. The comparison period for this data is Week-over-Week, meaning that the current week is compared to the previous week in terms of refinery utilization rates.While the improvement is modest, it indicates a positive trend in refinery operations in the country. Refinery utilization rates are a key indicator of economic activity and energy demand. Any increase in these rates can have implications for both the energy sector and the broader economy. Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring these figures to gauge the overall health of the energy industry in the United States.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com