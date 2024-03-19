The United States saw a significant change in its overall net capital flow for January 2024 according to recent data. In December 2023, the previous indicator had been recorded at 137.4 billion but took a downturn to -8.8 billion in January 2024. This shift indicates a substantial decrease in capital flow within the country during this period. The data was updated on 19th March 2024, reflecting the current economic climate and financial movements taking place within the United States. Analysts will be closely monitoring these changes to assess their impact on the country’s economic stability and growth trajectory moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com