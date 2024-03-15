According to the latest update on March 15, 2024, the United States Export Price Index has experienced a decline of 1.8% in a year-over-year comparison. This marks a decrease from the previous indicator, which had stopped at -2.2%. The comparison period description specifies that the actual comparison is made between the change for the provided month and the same month a year ago.The drop in the Export Price Index suggests potential challenges faced by U.S. exporters in the global market. Factors such as fluctuating exchange rates, trade tensions, and shifts in global demand could all contribute to this decrease. Analysts will be closely monitoring future economic data to assess the impact of this decline on the overall performance of the U.S. economy and its competitiveness in international trade.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com