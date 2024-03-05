In a recent economic downturn, factory orders in the United States took a significant hit in January 2024. According to the latest data updated on 05 March 2024, the factory orders indicator dropped by 3.6% compared to the previous month. This sharp decline comes after a modest increase of 0.2% in December 2023.The month-over-month comparison reflects the challenging state of the manufacturing sector in the US, pointing towards potential struggles for businesses in fulfilling orders and maintaining production levels. Analysts will be closely monitoring future data to assess the impact of this decline on the broader economy and whether it signals further challenges ahead for the manufacturing industry in the United States.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com