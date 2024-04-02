The latest data on factory orders in the United States has shown a significant rebound in February 2024, following a dip in January. According to the updated figures released on 2nd April 2024, the previous indicator for factory orders had dropped by -3.8% in January 2024 but has now surged to 1.4% in February 2024. This positive change indicates a turnaround in the manufacturing sector, pointing towards potential growth and increased activity.The comparison of month-over-month data highlights the improvement in factory orders within a short span of time. The rebound in February suggests a recovery in the manufacturing industry, which plays a crucial role in the overall economic health of the country. Investors and economists are likely to closely monitor subsequent data to assess the sustainability of this positive trend in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com