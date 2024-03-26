According to the latest data from the S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index (HPI) Composite – 20 n.s.a., housing prices in the United States saw a slight improvement in January 2024. The current indicator showed a decrease of 0.1%, an improvement from the previous month’s decrease of 0.3% in December 2023.The month-over-month comparison revealed this positive trend in the housing market, indicating a potential stabilizing effect on prices. The data, updated on 26 March 2024, suggests that despite ongoing challenges in the real estate sector, there are signs of resilience and a possible recovery in the housing market. Investors and market analysts are closely monitoring these developments for further insights into the economic outlook and consumer sentiment in the United States.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com