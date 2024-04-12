The latest data on the United States Import Price Index for March 2024 has been released, indicating a significant turnaround in comparison to the previous month. The Index, which had previously dropped to -0.8%, has now rebounded to reach 0.4%, signaling an improvement in the prices of imported goods. This Year-over-Year comparison provides insight into the changes in import prices for March compared to the same month a year ago. The data was updated on 12 April 2024, showcasing the latest economic trends in the country’s import market. This positive shift in the Import Price Index could have implications for consumer prices and overall economic activity in the coming months, reflecting a potential recovery in the import sector of the United States.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com