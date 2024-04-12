The latest data released on April 12, 2024, shows that the Import Price Index for the United States increased by 0.1% in March 2024. This uptick comes after a 0.3% rise in February 2024. The Month-over-Month comparison indicates a slight acceleration in the rate of increase, with import prices continuing on an upward trend.The Import Price Index is a crucial indicator of inflationary pressures as it reflects the costs of goods entering the country. The rise in import prices could impact consumer prices domestically, potentially leading to higher inflation levels. Economists will closely monitor these trends to assess their impact on the overall economy and adjust forecasts accordingly.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com