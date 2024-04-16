The latest data on United States industrial production for the month of March 2024 has been released, showing a stagnation with 0% change compared to the previous month. This marks a halt in the decline that had been observed in February 2024 when the indicator reached -0.23%. The comparison period for this data is year-over-year, which means the current figure is being compared to the same month a year ago.The report, updated on 16 April 2024, indicates a stabilization in industrial production, pointing towards a potential recovery in the sector. Economists will be closely monitoring future data releases to gauge the strength of the industrial output and its impact on the overall economic performance of the United States.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com