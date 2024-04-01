The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported that the ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for the United States increased in March 2024. The index rose to 51.4 from 49.2 in February 2024, indicating growth in new orders for manufacturing companies. This rise in the index suggests a positive outlook for the manufacturing sector, as a reading above 50 indicates expansion.The updated data, released on April 1, 2024, shows an improvement in new orders, which could have a ripple effect on production levels and overall economic activity. The increase in the ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index signals potential growth and stability in the manufacturing industry, highlighting a turnaround from the previous month’s contraction. As the manufacturing sector plays a crucial role in the US economy, this uptick in new orders could have broader implications for economic performance in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com