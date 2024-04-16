According to recent data updated on April 16, 2024, manufacturing production in the United States slowed down in March 2024. The current indicator for March showed a growth rate of 0.5%, a decrease from the previous month’s 0.8% growth in February 2024.The month-over-month comparison reveals a decline in the pace of manufacturing production, indicating a potential slowdown in the sector. This change signals a shift in the manufacturing landscape and may have implications for the overall economic performance in the coming months. Economists and analysts will be closely monitoring these developments to assess the impact on the broader economy and adjust growth forecasts accordingly.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com