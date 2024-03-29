The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index in the United States showed no change in February 2024, maintaining the same level as January at 0.3%. The data, updated on March 29, 2024, indicated that there was no month-over-month increase in the index. The PCE Price Index is a key measure of inflation and reflects the average change over time in the prices paid by consumers for goods and services.This stability in the PCE Price Index suggests that inflationary pressures remained relatively unchanged from the previous month. Economists closely monitor this indicator to assess the purchasing power of consumers and the overall health of the economy. The steady PCE Price Index in February indicates that consumer prices remained in check, providing some assurance amidst ongoing economic uncertainties both domestically and globally.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com