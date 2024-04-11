The latest data on the United States Producer Price Index (PPI) excluding Food, Energy, and Transport sectors shows that the indicator remained unchanged at 2.8% in March 2024 compared to the previous month. This information was updated on April 11, 2024. The comparison period provided is Year-over-Year, indicating that the current indicator of 2.8% is a comparison of the change for March 2024 to the same month a year ago.The stability of the PPI excluding volatile sectors like Food, Energy, and Transport suggests a level of consistency in pricing pressures within the U.S. economy. This metric is closely monitored by economists and policymakers as it provides insights into inflation trends and production costs across various industries. As the U.S. continues to navigate economic shifts and global uncertainties, tracking key indicators like the PPI can offer valuable information on the health of the country’s economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com