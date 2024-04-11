The latest data on the United States Producer Price Index (PPI) indicates a slowdown in the growth rate for March 2024. The previous indicator stood at 0.6% in February 2024 but decreased to 0.2% in March 2024. This Month-over-Month comparison reveals a deceleration in price increases for goods and services at the wholesale level.The update on the PPI, released on April 11, 2024, highlights the shift in economic conditions within the manufacturing and production sectors. The PPI is a key economic indicator that measures the average change over time in the selling prices received by domestic producers for their output. A lower growth rate in the PPI can have implications for inflation trends and overall economic performance in the United States. Investors and policymakers will closely monitor future PPI reports to assess the trajectory of inflation and its potential impact on the economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com