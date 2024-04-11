The latest data on the United States Producer Price Index (PPI) for March 2024 has been released, showing a significant increase. The current indicator has surged to 2.1%, surpassing the previous month’s figure of 1.6%. This Year-over-Year comparison indicates a notable rise in producer prices in the country.The United States Department of Labor updated the PPI data on 11 April 2024, revealing the strengthening trend in producer prices. The PPI is a key economic indicator that measures the average change over time in the selling prices received by domestic producers for their goods and services. The sharp increase in March underscores the ongoing inflationary pressures in the economy, which could have implications for consumer prices in the coming months. Stay tuned for more updates on the economic landscape as data continues to unfold.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com